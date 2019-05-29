Stormy Night Ahead

Storms will continue to slowly push through this evening and overnight. Wind gusts near or over 60 mph will be the main threats but a tornado warning can’t be ruled out. Flash flooding is also possible in areas where thunderstorms continue to move over the same area. Rain is likely overnight and before noon on Thursday as this slow-moving system eventually pushes out. The severe threat drops to very low overnight, but we can’t rule out isolated severe wind gusts or hail. As we head through the weekend into next week, temperatures go back up to the upper 80s/low 90s with summer-like showers possible.