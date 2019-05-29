Two sentenced for stealing officer’s ashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men accused of stealing the ashes of a police officer entered pleas and were sentenced in the case.
Brook Edwards pleaded guilty in Craighead County Circuit Court to abuse of a corpse, defacing object of public respect, and breaking or entering.
He was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Community Corrections.
Edwards’ charge of theft of property was nolle prossed.
Brandon Nelson also pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and defacing objects of public respect.
He was given 10 years of probation.
The charges of breaking or entering and theft of property against Nelson were nolle prossed.
Both men also ordered to pay $830 in restitution.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.