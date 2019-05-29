Victim robbed after getting into vehicle to smoke weed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects after a robbery occurred over the weekend.
According to a police report, it happened at the Links Apartment Complex, 1424 Links Dr., around 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.
According to the report, the victim told police he followed and got into a gray Ford SUV with a suspect, Isiah Alexander Watson, in order to smoke marijuana.
Before they could smoke, the victim told police that a second suspect pointed a gun at the victim and took their keys and cell phone.
The second suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Jonesboro police at 870-935-5551.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.