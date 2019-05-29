Warning on heat exhaustion inside vehicles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heat exhaustion can happen to anyone if they're left in a vehicle.
People often think a quick trip inside a store won't cause any problems, but it can lead to dangerous situations.
Dr. Revel Porter with Clopton Clinic in Jonesboro says timing is what shocks most people.
“In 15 or 20 minutes, in an enclosed car with the windows even cracked, the temperature inside can reach 130 degrees,” says Porter.
Porter said that once car temperatures reach those levels, small children and animals are at most risk.
It’s also easy to reach those 130 degree temperatures inside a vehicle, especially on days when the temperature reaches the 80′s.
Officials also ask people to be sure to always double and triple check your car before getting out to go anywhere.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.