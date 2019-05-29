Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KAIT/NBC News) - Here’s something you don’t see every day.
A peacock got stuck in the grill of a car in Oregon.
The Clackamas County sheriff tweeted out the video and a picture of a peacock lodged in the grill of a car.
A deputy had stopped to help the driver of the vehicle who told him the bird was stuck.
The deputy was trying to calm the bird so he could help extract it safely.
The peacock manages to free itself and miraculously walked away uninjured.
