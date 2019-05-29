Yard could cost you dearly if you pick this scammer, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) -Those tree branches aren’t worth it.
A local law enforcement agency wants the public to be aware of a scam in the area.
The West Memphis Police Department posted a warning on their Facebook page about someone pretending to be available for hire for yard work.
Apparently, victims have called police about hiring someone to trim their trees.
The statement warned these people often prey on elderly citizens, quote a price and then raise it when the work is completed.
The police department offered these tips to follow when hiring someone:
- Ask to see their privilege license
- Make sure they are insured
- Get an estimate in writing before any work is completed
- Make sure they are hauling off the tree as part of the estimate
The post further stated officers will be checking the area for people seen doing this kind of work in the city and issuing citations for violations.
If you see anyone operating without a privilege license, you can contact the West Memphis Police Department by calling 870-732-7555.
