Yard could cost you dearly if you pick this scammer, police say

Yard could cost you dearly if you pick this scammer, police say
A person is scamming people by raising prices for tree trim work. (Source: Pablo)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 29, 2019 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 6:05 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) -Those tree branches aren’t worth it.

A local law enforcement agency wants the public to be aware of a scam in the area.

The West Memphis Police Department posted a warning on their Facebook page about someone pretending to be available for hire for yard work.

Apparently, victims have called police about hiring someone to trim their trees.

The statement warned these people often prey on elderly citizens, quote a price and then raise it when the work is completed.

The police department offered these tips to follow when hiring someone:

  • Ask to see their privilege license
This is what the "privilege license" looks like they should have.
This is what the "privilege license" looks like they should have. (Source: West Memphis Police Department via Facebook)
  • Make sure they are insured
  • Get an estimate in writing before any work is completed
This is what the "privilege license sticker" will look like on their vehicle.
This is what the "privilege license sticker" will look like on their vehicle. (Source: West Memphis Police Department via Facebook)
  • Make sure they are hauling off the tree as part of the estimate

The post further stated officers will be checking the area for people seen doing this kind of work in the city and issuing citations for violations.

If you see anyone operating without a privilege license, you can contact the West Memphis Police Department by calling 870-732-7555.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.