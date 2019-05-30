Arkansas kickoff times revealed for first 3 weeks

The Razorbacks are set to kick off the 2019 season on August 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Portland State at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. Following the first-ever match up with the Vikings, Arkansas travels to Ole Miss for an early season Southeastern Conference test on September 7. The Hogs and Rebels will play on the SEC Network in prime time at 6:30 p.m. Arkansas returns home to Fayetteville the following week to host Colorado State at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Rams will make the return trip to Arkansas as part of a home-and-home series after the Razorbacks travelled to Fort Collins last season.