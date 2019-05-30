Arkansas kickoff times revealed for first 3 weeks

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Arkansas’ game times and television networks for the first three weeks of the 2019 season have been set.
The Razorbacks are set to kick off the 2019 season on August 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Portland State at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. Following the first-ever match up with the Vikings, Arkansas travels to Ole Miss for an early season Southeastern Conference test on September 7. The Hogs and Rebels will play on the SEC Network in prime time at 6:30 p.m. Arkansas returns home to Fayetteville the following week to host Colorado State at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Rams will make the return trip to Arkansas as part of a home-and-home series after the Razorbacks travelled to Fort Collins last season.
Week 1 – August 31 – Portland State – 3 p.m. – SEC Network
Week 2 – September 7 – at Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m. – SEC Network
Week 3 – September 14 – Colorado State – 3 p.m. – SEC Network
The Battle Line Rivalry presented by Shelter Insurance shifts venues to Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium for the first time on Friday, November 29. Season tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 479.575.5151, emailing raztk@uark.edu or by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.