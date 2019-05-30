ASP investigating hit and run in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are looking into a hit and run crash last week that injured one person just north of Corning, according to Arkansas State Police.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 67 around 5:55 a.m. on May 26.
According to Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, a vehicle was found off the roadway and was driven by a Clay County man who sustained injuries in the crash.
Officials are still investigating the case.
“At this juncture in the investigation, there isn’t any additional information that can be released,” Sadler said.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Arkansas State Police at 870-935-7302.
