A Better Region 8: We’ve been there before, here’s how to help flood victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a wall of water rushing down the Arkansas River valley through Oklahoma and Arkansas. It's being called a 'slow-moving disaster'. And it is.
That wall of water hasn't made it to Little Rock yet.
Some of the levee systems along the Arkansas River have been overtopped.
They were not built to withstand this unprecedented amount of water. Lower lying areas are underwater, and neighborhoods that back up to creeks and smaller rivers have had to evacuate.
What's left is the uncertainty of what those residents will find when they return.
It may take 10 days or more for the water to recede enough to get back to their homes or businesses to find months of clean up.
Many of us are aware of this slow-moving disaster here in Region 8 because we've lived through it.
If you'd like to open your heart and your wallet they could sure use it.
The Red Cross is providing immediate shelter and food to those evacuated. If you'd like to make a donation they've made it easy.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS. That's 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word RED CROSS to 90999 to donate 10 dollars. That's a text of RED CROSS to 90999 for a 10 dollar donation. Text and data rates apply.
You can also go to redcross.org to make a donation.
Arkansas River Flood Ways to Donate:
- Red Cross (helping across the entire region)
- Online: redcross.org
- Text: Text the word “REDCROSS” to 90999 to donate $10 (message and data rates apply)
- Call: 1-800-RED-CROSS
- Salvation Army (of Little Rock and Arkansas region)
- Call: 501-374-9296 for Little Rock
- Call : 479-783-6145 for Fort Smith
- Call: 501-329-3158 for Conway
- Call: 479-968-5369 for Russellville
- Text: “FLOOD2019″ to 91999 to make a donation (message and data rates apply).
- Fort Smith Regional Chamber - info@fortsmithchamber.com or 479.783.6118
- Van Buren Chamber - julie@vanburenchamber.org or 479.474.2761
- Morrilton Area Chamber - jerrysmith@morrilton.com or 501.354.2393
- Sebastian County - River Valley Regional Food Bank
- Fort Smith:
- To donate to the United Way of Fort Smith, you can text ‘Flood2019’ to 91999
- The Salvation Army of Fort Smith and the Red Cross are sponsoring a shelter at Evangel Temple. They’re asking people NOT to bring donations like used clothes. Instead, money is the most efficient way to help. 479.783.6145
- Logan County:
- Yell County:
- American Red Cross shelter at the Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 State Highway 22, Dardanelle, AR (temporary pet shelter available at Yell County Fairgrounds)
- Salvation Army, Russellville, 479.968.5369
- Faulkner County:
- Salvation Army 501-329-3158
- Pulaski County:
- Salvation Army -- 501-374-9296
- Here’s the ADEM number that can be used to obtain updates - 501-683-6700.
