Business helps people impacted by flooding

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The trip from Paragould to Fort Smith is nearly five hours long, but a Paragould woman says seeing pictures of flooding taken by a family member spurred her to help those in need.
Libby Wamock-Glasco from Kiss the Cook said the pictures from her sister provided the inspiration to donate to families who are impact by rising floodwaters.
Glasco is collecting money with a tip jar and five percent of all lunch and dinner sales through June 7 to help. Once there is a total amount, the restaurant will match it.
Glasco said the opportunity to help is more about people and less about money.
“There are so many people that need things that we just can’t even imagine, so our goal is to at least help some folks out who are displaced or maybe they need a Walmart card or help with an infant, you just never know the situations that come up,” Glasco said.
The restaurant raised $200 in one day and Glasco said if any business or individual wants to help in the effort, to call the restaurant.
