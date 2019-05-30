Community gathers to celebrate three outstanding officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -To protect and to serve is the code law enforcement officers live by.
And when an individual excels at that, it’s only right he or she be recognized.
A promotions ceremony took place in the courtroom of the Justice Complex in Jonesboro May 30.
The event was to recognize three officers who were promoted and have moved up in rank.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’s proud of the three officers.
“These officers have been with the police department for quite some time,” Chief Elliott said. “They’ve always excelled in their work. I’m just proud of this day and proud of them as they move up in rank and take on different supervisory roles in our department.”
William Brumfield has moved to the rank of Sergeant; Tim Doyle has been promoted to Lieutenant and Todd Nelson has become a Captain.
“These three individuals are very dedicated to the department and the community they serve,” Chief Elliott said. “I’m just very proud of them.”
Chief Elliott said as senior officers reach retirement, it’s time for others to step up.
“We’re at a point in time that we’ve had some recent retirements,” Chief Elliott said. “We’ve had some promotions. We have another retirement tomorrow and another officer retiring in June. So, there have been several senior officers in the past couple of years that have reached the point of retiring and this gives other officers the opportunity to move up in rank to fill these positions. And I think these three gentlemen that are being promoted today are capable of taking on the role of supervisory position and will do quite well.”
Brumfield has been with the police department for 12 years, Doyle for 22 years in December, and Nelson for 26 years.
