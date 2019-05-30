Construction work begins on greenhouse tents

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University has begun the construction on six greenhouse tents in Harrisburg.
It’s a three-university project between ASU, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Kansas State University.
Construction has been delayed several times due to all the rain, but this past week, they got their first tent built.
Greg Garbos is the President of Four Season Tools his business helps with the construction of the tents.
“We had our first barn raising at the end of the day yesterday, which was a great morale booster for everyone in the project,” said Garbos.
Once the greenhouse tents are built, researchers will plant 400 various breeds of rice in each greenhouse.
Researchers will also monitor heat temperatures within the plants and observe different seasons for the next three years.
The goal of this study will hopefully impact the rice industry in Arkansas and the United States, officials hope.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.