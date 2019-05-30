Corning School District looks at months of repairs after storm damage

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school spent Thursday evaluating the damage left after storms ripped the roof off their high school building Wednesday night.
Restoration crews have been working all day removing water and debris from the high school after the storms blew parts of the roof off May 29.
Superintendent Kellee Smith said Thursday there was at least four inches of water standing in the hallways.
“It just blew the roof completely off the building and when it did that it left it wide open so everything in the classrooms, of course, because of the rain that we’ve had immediately got wet,” said Smith.
Ceiling tiles, in most of the rooms, have been blown out, and everything in those classrooms got soaked in all that rain.
“We are dealing with not only repairing the roof, all the contents that are inside we have a lot of electronics, computers, smartboards, things like that that we’re trying to look at to see if we can salvage right now, but we’re unsure at this time. So it’s just going to be a work in progress," said Smith.
The school’s insurance adjuster was also at the school Thursday morning, and a meeting is planned for Friday to go over the next steps in repairs.
Smith said the repairs to the school could take more than two months to fix.
The school saw most of the damage from Wednesday’s storms.
Region 8 News spoke with the Corning Police Chief and the Clay County Sheriff, who said the only other damage reported in the area was a home west of town with roof damage.
They also received several reports of fallen tree limbs.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.