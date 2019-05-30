Dexter neighborhood bands together to cleanup after damaging storm

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A neighborhood comes together to clean up after a storm knocked down power lines and trees in Dexter, Missouri.
Sarah Moore helped her parents clean up after a tree fell on their fence and roof.
Moore said, the storm left this street looking like a war zone but it didn’t take long for the cleanup to begin.
“We had a neighbor hook a tree up to a truck that got knocked down out front and pull it off the road for us," she said. “You know everybody just really came together. About 10 people really coming together in each other houses and helping get stuff moved just so you can get in out and still function.”
Moore said she is happy her parent’s home only sustained minor damage.
According to officials, no one was injured in last night’s storm.
