DNA samples provide evidence as arrest made in rape case, sheriff says

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man faces a court date on a rape charge after authorities say evidence connected him to the case, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.
Roger Lynn Hicks of Cotter was arrested May 30 on suspicion of rape in connection with a January 2019 investigation in Midway.
Montgomery said in a media release that the rape happened Jan. 18 and was reported to authorities Jan. 23. Deputies were able to collect evidence, including the victim’s clothing, in the case.
“On May 2, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that the DNA samples collected from the victim’s clothing matched a known DNA sample on file from Roger Lynn Hicks,” Montgomery said. “A subsequent DNA sample was sought from Hicks for confirmation purposes.”
A circuit judge later issued an order for a DNA sample to be collected from Hicks May 9, police said.
In addition to rape, Hicks was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor child endangerment and non-payment of child support.
Hicks will be arraigned June 20 in circuit court.
