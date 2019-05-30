A Family for Me

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Meet Joe. He’s a 16-year-old who’s doing well in school and gets along with everybody. There’s just one thing missing. . .a family.
Adoption Specialist Leelinda Maddox said Joe is a really good person.
“He doesn’t cause any problems,” Maddox said. “He’s been in the same place for several years now. Which is pretty good for a foster kid to stay in the same placement for a significant amount of time.”
“I’ve been in DHS custody for six years now,” Joe said. “It’s been a while in care.”
“He has been in foster care for many years,” Maddox said. “He has grown up in the system. So, he doesn’t know what a loving family may look like.”
Despite that, Maddox said he’s done well and is a social person.
“I like to play games,” Joe said. “I like to play basketball with the guys.”
“He’s a really good kid,” Maddox said. “We’ve talked about his grades and he actually has really decent grades. So, he should end the school year passing the 10th grade. He has goals he has set in his life. He has all the classes planned out he wants to take. So, he’s going to get some college credits and make some money.”
“I want to go to college to get my RN,” Joe said. “Then I want to do traveling nursing. I want to go to Juneau, for sure, or overseas. I’d like to go to college up north where it’s not so hot.”
Maddox said even though he’s 16, it’s important that he find a home and not “age out” of the system he’s been in for so long.
“Legally, he doesn’t have any family because parental rights have been terminated,” Maddox said. “Once he’s adopted then he’s going to have that family when he turns 18, he can have a shoulder to cry on. He can have a home to come home to when he’s in college and its summer or Christmas break. So, he can have that connection and be part of a family.”
Joe has two siblings who have been adopted by families.
Maddox said Joe does get to visit his siblings but is still waiting to find his “forever” family.
