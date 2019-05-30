Gov. Hutchinson updates public on “flood of historic magnitude”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - At least 16 agencies are working on flooding efforts throughout the state of Arkansas with Gov. Asa Hutchinson saying recent rains have created a “flood of historic magnitude.”
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Gov. Hutchinson spoke with reporters Wednesday at the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management about the flooding.
The governor visited the Toad Suck Lock & Dam and saw work being done to help the levees in the area.
A second emergency order has been signed by the governor, increasing state funding on the flooding issues to $350,000. The governor said he has asked President Donald Trump to expedite federal help for people impacted, noting 12 state highways are closed due to the water and nearly 400 houses in the state have been evacuated.
State emergency officials expect the center at Camp Robinson to be open for at least two more weeks due to the storms, officials said.
