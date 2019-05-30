Lack of space at area jail has officials asking, answering questions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent jail standards report provided some answers for Craighead County officials for its nearly three-decade old jail as officials continue to look at the facility’s short and long-term needs.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told Region 8 News Wednesday that the report showed a lack of space at the Craighead County Detention Center.
Officials are working to get the jail into compliance, including creating a jail assessment to look at the needs. Other goals include working with judges to make sure courts are running efficiently as well as hoping the Crisis Stabilization Unit will help to ease some of the burden.
Day said the work on compliance for the facility has begun, with officials looking at a variety of goals.
“We collectively are trying to do the best we can and be as efficient as possible, use the resources and grants that we have so every little bit helps and it’s probably a good thing that we do some long-range planning with what those needs are going to be on, both on the court side and on the jail side,” Day said.
The jail assessment is expected to start in the next week or so and Day said officials should know more on what specific changes could be done once the assessment is done.
