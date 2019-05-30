Man charged with beating and imprisoning woman on her birthday

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man has been arrested and faces several charges related to beating and imprisoning a woman for several days.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brodie Stone, 22, began hitting the victim on her birthday and several days after, threatened to kill her and her family, and refused to let her leave.
The victim told police that Stone also broke her cell phone so she couldn't call for help.
Seven days after the assaults started, the victim was able to convince Stone to let her go to the bathroom, where she was able to find someone and tell them she was in danger.
The victim told police that Stone also choked her, and she wasn't sure if she had passed out or not during the time period.
Stone was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, domestic battery in the third-degree, false imprisonment in the first-degree, and terroristic threatening.
The judge found probable cause and set Stone’s bond at $25,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.