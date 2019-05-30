Missouri man found alive 2 days after being swept away by floodwaters

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A missing man was found alive two days after being swept away by floodwaters.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, 64-year-old Daniel Conrad was found on Thursday, May 23 trapped under the Highway 141 overpass near his home. He had been there since Tuesday night, May 21 when he walked to Saline Creek in heavy rain.
The sheriff said one of Conrad’s family members reported him missing on May 23 and the sheriff’s office bloodhound, K-9 Zeus, helped with the search.
The dog and his handler, Deputy Derek Richard, tracked Conrad to the creek and then along the bank toward the highway.
He said Conrad’s family member, who was helping with the search, then spotted Conrad under the overpass. He was disoriented and weak, but appeared to be otherwise uninjured.
Saline Valley Fire District also assisted in the search. Rock Township Ambulance District treated Conrad at the scene.
