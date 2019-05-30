More Arkansas State kickoff times set for 2019 season

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced updates to the conference’s 2019 football schedule on Thursday. The announcement comes with kickoff times and network designations for the majority of the games during the first three weeks of the season. Game times were also assigned for all seven of the Sun Belt’s midweek games. Following the third week of the season, games that have not been assigned a network or kickoff time will typically be determined 12 days prior to the contest.
West Division rivals Arkansas State and Louisiana meet in Jonesboro, Ark. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. The Cajuns hold an all-time series record of 24-21-1 against the Red Wolves. The two teams tied for the best record in the West Division last season, but Louisiana’s 47-43 victory sent the Cajuns to the conference’s inaugural title game.
The second edition of the Sun Belt Championship Game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2. The title game matches the conference’s East and West Division Champions and will be played at the site of the divisional winner with the best conference record.
The 2019 season concludes with the Sun Belt guaranteed a minimum of five spots in postseason bowl games. The Sun Belt maintains primary partnerships with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Mobile Alabama Bowl, Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, AutoNation Cure Bowl and NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Additionally, the College Football Playoff guarantees that a spot among the New Year’s Six bowl games is given to the highest-ranked champion from the Group of Five conferences.
The Sun Belt is coming off a record-breaking season in 2018 as the league hit a new high for non-conference wins with 24, breaking the previous record of 22 in 2016. That win total was the highest total number of wins among all Group of Five conferences. In addition to its regular-season success, the Sun Belt has continually taken advantage of its postseason bowl opportunities. The league has the highest bowl game winning percentage over the last three seasons among all Football Bowl Subdivision conferences, winning nearly 70 percent of its games.
2019 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thursday, August 29
Texas State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Saturday, August 31
SMU at Arkansas State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
1-Mississippi State vs. Louisiana, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
South Alabama at Nebraska, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Georgia State at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Eastern Michigan at Coastal Carolina, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
East Tennessee State at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Campbell at Troy, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Georgia Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Grambling at ULM, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)
Saturday, September 7
Charlotte at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
ULM at Florida State, 4 p.m. (ACC Network)
Maine at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Furman at Georgia State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Jackson State at South Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Wyoming at Texas State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Liberty at Louisiana, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Arkansas State at UNLV
Saturday, September 14
Arkansas State at Georgia, 11:00am (ESPN or ESPN2)
Norfolk State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)
Georgia Southern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)
Memphis at South Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Southern Miss at Troy, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Georgia State at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Texas State at SMU, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)
Texas Southern at Louisiana, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Saturday, September 21
Southern Illinois at Arkansas State, 6:00pm (TV TBD)
South Alabama at UAB, 2:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Appalachian State at North Carolina
Coastal Carolina at UMass*
Georgia State at Texas State
Louisiana at Ohio
ULM at Iowa State
Troy at Akron
Saturday, September 28
* Arkansas State at Troy
* Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State*
*Louisiana at Georgia Southern
*South Alabama at ULM
Nicholls State at Texas State
Thursday, October 3
*Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, October 5
*Arkansas State at Georgia State
Memphis at ULM
Troy at Missouri
Wednesday, October 9
*Appalachian State at Louisiana, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, October 10
*ULM at Texas State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, October 12
*Georgia State at Coastal Carolina
Wednesday, October 16
*South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, October 17
*Louisiana at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, October 19
*ULM at Appalachian State
*Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
Army at Georgia State
Saturday, October 26
*Texas State at Arkansas State
*Appalachian State at South Alabama
New Mexico State at Georgia Southern
*Troy at Georgia State
Thursday, October 31
*Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, November 2
*Arkansas State at ULM
*Troy at Coastal Carolina
*Texas State at Louisiana
Thursday, November 7
*Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, November 9
Appalachian State at South Carolina
*Georgia Southern at Troy
*Georgia State at ULM
*South Alabama at Texas State
Saturday, November 16
* Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State
Appalachian State at Georgia State
*ULM at Georgia Southern
*Louisiana at South Alabama
*Troy at Texas State
Saturday, November 23
* Georgia Southern at Arkansas State
* Texas State at Appalachian State
* Coastal Carolina at ULM
* South Alabama at Georgia State
*Troy at Louisiana
Friday, November 29
* Arkansas State at South Alabama
*Appalachian State at Troy*
Saturday, November 30
*Texas State at Coastal Carolina
*Georgia State at Georgia Southern
*ULM at Louisiana
Saturday, December 7
Sun Belt Football Championship Game, 11 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Saturday, December 21
AutoNation Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) – 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.) – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans, La.) – 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, December 31
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (Tucson, Ariz.) – 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Monday, January 6
Mobile Alabama Bowl (Mobile, Ala.) – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
*Sun Belt Conference contest
1-Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.
All Times Central and Subject to change
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.