Mostly Calm Weather Returns

A cold front is keeping us cooler today as a lot of us are stuck in the 70s. The rain has pushed out and we’ll be left with mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s. A little warmer on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s before another cold front moves in for early next week. Highs may stay in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday of next week if the cool air fully moves in. There’s a low pop-up shower chance over the weekend and early next week with better rain chances coming mid-week next week.