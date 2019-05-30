Musical “A Year in the Life” helps to light up downtown Forum

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forum in Downtown Jonesboro presented a musical called “A Year in the Life.”
It starred the clients of the Learning Expression through Arts Program from Abilities Unlimited, also known as LEAP.
The organization teaches art to adults with disabilities through the Foundation of Arts.
This year's theme had a song for every month in the year, with a love story intertwined throughout the program.
John Campbell is one of the actors who loved being a part of the show.
"My favorite part was the wedding, I got married with the ring," said Campbell.
The actors sang and danced their way through summer and fall before sharing a Thanksgiving meal, followed by a Christmas medley.
The program ended with a New Year’s Day song, representing the full circle of a year in the life.
