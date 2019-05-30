Officers help kids beat the heat

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Summertime is offically here, along with the high temperatures.
A group of local law enforcement officers have decided to serve the community in another way. . .by helping the young citizens in their community beat the heat.
According to a Facebook post, Paragould police officers and Greene County deputies are going to hand out bottled water and juice to children they bump into when making their rounds.
The community outreach project was created to keep kids hydrated and connect law enforcement officers to the kids of Greene County.
Anyone that wants to help these little ones stay safe and cool, here’s your chance.
If you would like to make a donation, you can drop off bottled water or Little Hug fruit juice barrels at the Paragould Police Department or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The project will take place May 31 through August 13.
