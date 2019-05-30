Orpheum holding digital lottery for chance at $25 ‘Anastasia’ tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre is holding a digital ticket lottery giving “Anastasia” fans a chance to buy $25 tickets to the Memphis performances.
“Anastasia” comes to the Orpheum June 4 through 9.
Enter now through 9 a.m. Monday, June 3. If you’re selected you’ll receive an email or text message giving you 24 hours to buy up to two tickets at $25 each.
Entrants must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name use to enter the ticket lottery. Seat locations are subject to availability and may not be together.
Click here for more information on the lottery and follow “Anastasia” on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for additional lottery opportunities.
VIsit www.orpheum-memphis.com for a complete schedule and ticket pricing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.