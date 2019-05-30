Pope County farmers monitor levee as Arkansas River rises

ATKINS, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Farmers along the Arkansas River are readying for a historic flood and some families say that they’re thankful for a levee.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the levee district, and local farmers have all pitched in to work on a spot on Highway 105.
“We have all come together and just worked on this levee to help prevent the water that could come and destroy everything,” resident Ashley Ennis told Little Rock television station KARK.
Farmers are preparing by taking their equipment to higher ground.
Meanwhile, Ennis told KARK that families are on pause while leaning on their faith that everything will be okay.
“We just ask that they just keep throwing out your prayers. We pray for one another, it’s not just our family, but all the families,” Ennis said.
