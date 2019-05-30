Red Wolves Road to the Show - 5/30/19

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Four Red Wolves are working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them regularly on kait8.com.
Red Wolves Road To The Show
- 9 saves in 10 opportunities with Wilmington Blue Rocks (A Advanced), 1.57 ERA this season.
- 2nd in Carolina League in saves
- 11.2 scoreless inning streak from April 26th to May 20th (8 total appearances)
- 3.88 ERA, 18 saves in 2018 with Lexington & Wilmington
- Hitting .210 with 2 HR and 11 RBI with Winston Salem Dash (A Advanced). Played in 27 games this season.
- Hit first career grand slam on April 20th
- Recorded first RBI of the season on April 6th.
- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA Pirates)
- Hitting .159 with 6 RBIs with Frederick Keys (A Advanced). Played in 20 games this season.
- 1 RBI on May 23rd. 1 for 3 with an RBI & 2 runs scored on May 2nd.
- Played 3 games in 2018 with Norfolk (AAA)
- 3.26 ERA in 4 starts with Clinton LumberKings (A). Placed on injured list on May 2nd
- Tossed first quality start of 2019 on April 25th: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K
- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft
