Sherra Wright, Billy Turner back in court as judge hears more motions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second time this week, two people charged with killing former Memphis tiger and NBA star Lorenzen Wright are back in court.
A judge will decide more motions filed by the attorneys of Sherra Wright and Billy Turner.
This comes after defense attorneys withdrew a motion for a change of venue, just one of half a dozen motions filed in recent months.
The focus of Thursday’s hearing is a motion to suppress wiretapped conversations between Wright and Turner. While lawyers say they don’t think the information in the recordings incriminates either client, they still don’t want them played in court.
Prosecutors would not comment on how crucial those recordings are to the murder trial.
Turner’s lawyer also filed a motion to learn any information about deals given to witnesses in exchange for testimony when the pair goes to trial in September.
This story will be updated after the hearing.
