Silver Alert issued for missing Judsonia woman
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Kathryn L. Williams
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 30, 2019 at 3:34 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 3:34 AM

Judsonia, Ark. (KAIT) - The White County Sheriff’s Office requested activation of a Silver Alert.

Police are looking for Kathryn L. Williams, 75, of Judsonia.

Arkansas State Police says she is 5 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

She was last know to be at 118 LDR Road.

She was wearing a 3/4 length shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Williams may be traveling in a Silver 2009 Toyota Matrix, AR license/964STM.

If you know where she is at or see her, call the White County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 279-6241

