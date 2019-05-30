Silver Alert issued for missing Judsonia woman

Judsonia, Ark. (KAIT) - The White County Sheriff’s Office requested activation of a Silver Alert.
Police are looking for Kathryn L. Williams, 75, of Judsonia.
Arkansas State Police says she is 5 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
She was last know to be at 118 LDR Road.
She was wearing a 3/4 length shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Williams may be traveling in a Silver 2009 Toyota Matrix, AR license/964STM.
If you know where she is at or see her, call the White County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 279-6241
