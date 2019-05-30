Small business advocacy round table meeting to be held

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event next month will provide small business owners with information as well as get information from business owners about the issues they face on a daily basis, officials said this week.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the Small Business Administration will be hosting a advocacy round table June 4 at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. meeting will also give business owners an opportunity to discuss regulatory burdens and changes, through first-hand accounts, officials said.
The meeting is one of several events scheduled by the federal agency around the country to discuss small businesses.
