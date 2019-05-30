Suspects enter guilty plea in death of Bono man

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The two people charged in the death of a man in Craighead County entered guilty pleas.
According to court documents, Ethan Thomas, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of a defaced firearm.
He was originally charged with murder in the second degree.
Thomas will be sentenced June 3.
The other suspect in the case, Miles Dakota Lozano, pleaded guilty to theft by receiving firearm, possession of defaced firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.
Lozano was placed on 36 months probation.
Patrick Kidd was shot and killed in September 2018.
Investigators say Thomas, Lozano, and Kidd were all at a home in Bono smoking marijuana and that Thomas had been playing with a 9mm handgun.
At some point, investigators say that Thomas “racked the slide” on the gun and pointed it at Kidd.
According to Lozano, Kidd told Thomas, “don’t do it,” and then told Thomas, “you don’t have the balls to do it.”
Police say that's when Thomas pulled the trigger, hitting Kidd in the head.
Kidd was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
