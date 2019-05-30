The Wall That Heals makes stop in Region 8

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - You have a chance to visit a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Paragould this weekend.
The Wall That Heals is traveling to 34 cities in the country this year, and only one city in Region 8.
The replica is three quarters the size of the wall in Washington, D.C., with over 58,000 names.
Kenny Wright with the Veterans Support Association said visiting the wall of honor gives people a chance to reflect and appreciate all that our veterans have done for our country.
“It’s not about any individuals, it’s about honoring those primarily on the wall and those that came back and we just want to let them know that they haven’t been forgotten," said Wright.
The Wall of Honor is open Thursday through Sunday and will be available 24 hours a day.
It is set up at the Greene County Fairgrounds, and there is a mobile education center that goes along with the display.
Wright said they will be hosting a Veterans appreciation day Saturday as well.
