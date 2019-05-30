West Memphis mayor plans to develop riverfront

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The city of West Memphis has set its sights on the future of its riverfront.
For the past several months, above average flooding has left most of West Memphis’ crown jewel underwater periodically.
The swollen Mississippi River has hidden the trails and riverfront shoreline.
Still, West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon sees the area's untapped potential.
“We want to make this thing great for eastern Arkansas and why not purchase the land once it dries? And on the dry months have great events, have a great fair, a barbecue cooking contest, a bike-a-thon, a marathon right here in West Memphis. Why not? Why not West Memphis,” said McClendon.
The city's big plans begin with purchasing 47 acres of land near the Hernando de Soto Bridge.
Mayor McClendon envisions festivals, fairs, and concerts to be hosted in this spot.
It would mirror what's already happening on the other side of the river.
“Why not? I mean hey, we joined at the hip,” said McClendon.
Soon, McClendon hopes the only thing that divides the two cities is the Mighty Mississippi.
“My goal is to move forward. We can’t stay where we are at right now,” said McClendon.
The city also plans to trim trees along the water's edge to showcase the Memphis skyline, add new bike trails, a boat ramp, and a new parking lot.
Changing the view for visitors and West Memphis residents on the door mat to the city.
Plans for purchasing the 47 acres will be finalized at the city council meeting on June 20.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.