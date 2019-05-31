Archery club hosts camp, teach kids about the sport

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 12-time world champion archer was in Region 8 this week to talk to young girls about the sport.
Joella Bates visited Jonesboro May 28-30 for the archery camp, sponsored by Nock On NEA.
Both Bates and the archery club partnered for the camp, which gave young girls who have never shot a bow to learn about archery.
Club officials said in May that the program helps students by giving a chance to earn scholarships for college.
“I starting shooting a bow when I was 15 with my dad,” Tracy Shaw said in May.
The club meets at an indoor archery range in Trumann and uses life-sized animal targets, outside targets and five spot targets for practice.
As for the camp, Shaw said she wanted to thank the Cathcart family for use of a space in Jonesboro for the camp as well as Haag Brown for helping to arrange the use of the space.
