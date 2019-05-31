Arkansas State football signee Jeff Foreman delivers viral dunk

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAIT) - A future football Red Wolf is getting national attention for his basketball exploits.
Jeff Foreman participated in the Big All-City dunk contest Wednesday evening. He jumped over 4 people to deliver a throwdown. The video was shot by The Oklahoman reporter Jacob Unruh.
National outlets like MaxPreps have picked up on the slam, it has over 15,000 views in less than 24 hours.
Foreman signed with the Red Wolves in December as a wide receiver. He earned All-District and All-State honors at Del City in 2018. He had 64 receptions for 1,247 yards and 16 touchdowns.
