City prepares to host its largest tournament of the year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Preparations are underway for Jonesboro's largest tournament of the year.
It's the 38th annual Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic softball tournament.
People from several different states will be heading to town for the whole weekend.
"There's a lot of people involved," Parks & Recreation Director Danny Kapales said. "You've got to get umpires, not just local umpires, you've got to get people from other towns in just so you have enough to host the whole weekend."
This isn't just a big event for the city's Parks & Recreation Department, but for the entire community.
Ninety teams will face off at the Southside Softball Complex, and most of those are from out of town.
That’s a large number of people staying in hotels, eating out in restaurants, and shopping in local stores.
Kapales estimates this tournament could bring in around $30,000 at the park alone.
But, the bigger impact will be seen throughout the community.
"That's what we're really looking at," Kapales said. "It's a much bigger number for the city as a whole and that's the citizens of Jonesboro."
The tournament kicks off Friday night with an opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on field six.
Kapales encourages everyone to attend, and it runs through Sunday night around 7 p.m.
