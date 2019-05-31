Connor Noland will start Fayetteville Regional opener for Razorbacks

The Razorbacks also met the media. One of the storylines is true freshman Connor Noland getting the ball in the regional opener vs. Central Connecticut State. The Greenwood native is embracing the challenge. “We have a good opportunity,” Noland said. “Obviously they don’t hit as well against right handed pitchers. So for me to get that opportunity is a big deal, and I’m ready for the challenge. It’s a Regional, but other than that it’s a game, and I’m going to go out and pitch the same way. It went really well, we got a lot of work in this week.”