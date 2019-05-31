15-foot python escapes from truck in West Virginia (and they don’t know where it is)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – Folks in Morgantown are going to have some sleepless nights with a slithery serpent on the loose.
A 15-foot-long python slipped out of a man’s truck late Thursday night, police said.
“During transport, the snake escaped its enclosure and was inside the vehicle,” Morgantown Police posted on Facebook. “The owner then exited the vehicle and the snake escaped into the woods where it climbed a tree.”
Authorities don’t know where the snake is now.
Residents are being asked to pay close attention to children and small pets while outdoors.
If they see the python, they’re asked to stay away from the snake and to call 911.
