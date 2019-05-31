Governor Hutchinson surveys flooding damage in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other lawmakers visited Fort Smith to survey the damage that the Arkansas River has left upon the city.
Gov. Hutchinson said at a press conference that the state has never seen flooding of this magnitude before.
He said that, in addition to the damage it has caused to homes and farmland, the disruption to the state’s navigation system is costing $23 million per day.
The governor is asking for patience.
“We will need federal assistance in this, and be patient," the governor said during the event. "It’s not going to happen tomorrow or the next day. It takes us time to be able to make the damage assessments and put them into place so that we can ask for the appropriate level of federal assistance.”
The river is expected to crest around Little Rock next Wednesday.
