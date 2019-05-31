Gr8 Job: Pocahontas OM team finishes 3rd place in world competition

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - It took months of planning and work by students, but an area Odyssey of the Mind team recently picked up third place in a world competition for the second year in a row.
Team sponsor Michelle Kercheval said seven teams from Pocahontas went to Michigan State University May 21 through the 25 for the competition.
OM allows students to use problem solving to participate in a series of skits.
One of the projects, which the team won third place, is called “OMER to the Rescue, Again.”
Students Bradley Baltz, Jared Erwin, Gage Guthrie, Gary Jackson, Jenna Kester and Rachel Baltz got the chance to build a vehicle in a suitcase.
Kercheval said the vehicle had to be taken apart, put back into the suitcase, brought to another area, built, reassembled and driven again.
Another project, Hide in Plain Sight, allowed students to create a team-made mechanical creature that hides in plain sight.
Kercheval said the planning for this year’s competition started in November of last year. Students would meet at once a week to go over the project and would meet more as the competitions began.
The regional tournament was in March, while the state tournament was in April.
The top four finalists in regionals went to the state competition, while only a first or second place finalist at state could go to the world competition.
Kercheval said while the OM program has been around for 40 years, Pocahontas students have participated since the early 1990′s in various competitions.
A team finished in first place at the world competition two years ago, while each of the Pocahontas teams this year finished in the top half or above in categories, Kercheval said.
The students learn some valuable life lessons, including time management, budgeting and how to build things from scratch, as part of the skits.
Kercheval said the students also had the opportunity to visit a college campus, live in a dorm, eat at a college cafeteria, trade pins and visit with people from around the world.
