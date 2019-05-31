Happening this weekend in Region 8

(KAIT) - Looking for something to do this weekend in Region 8? Check out this list of happenings:
Friday, May 31
Come out and enjoy some delicious food followed by some musical entertainment that will lift your spirits by the Fullness of Joy Choir.
Event begins at 7:00 p.m and is open to the public.
First Christian Church is located at 2600 Woodsprings Road (at Casey Springs Road) in Jonesboro.
What comes out at night? Join park interpreters at Village Creek State Park from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Fee is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 10.
For more information, call 870-238-9406.
Village Creek State Park is located at 201 County Road 754 in Wynne.
Watch one of the resident education animals at the Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center feast on it’s favorite food.
There in no fee for the program and it’s open to the public.
Things will kick off at 3:30
For more information call 870-933-6787.
The Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center is located at 600 East Lawson Road in Jonesboro.
How about a good book with your kids? The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is hosting a reading event for children in Pre-K through 2nd grade.
The event will begin at 4:15 and is free and open to the public.
The library is located at 315 Oak Avenue in Jonesboro.
For more information call 870-935-5133.
Saturday, June 1
How about a fund day of fishing on the lake? This is some good, family fun in the great outdoors.
The Fishing Derby starts at 12:00 a.m. at the Davidsonville Historic State Park located at 8047 Highway 166 South in Pocahontas.
How about an evening of good music and entertainment? Chad Garrett & Friends will be performing at the Collins Theatre in Paragould.
Their performance will start at 7:00 p.m.
The Collins is located at 120 West Emerson Street in Paragould.
For more information call 870-236-6252.
From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. there are tons of choices at Lake Frierson State Park.
You can join a park interpreter for a fish identification activity.
Or some good, ole fashioned fishing! Anglers enjoy reeling in bass, crappie, catfish and saugeye to name just a few.
Lake Frierson State Park is located at 7904 Highway 141 South.
Would you like to meet some talented authors? This showcase will feature some of the best and brightest authors from a variety of places, both locally and nationally. They are a mixture of published and self-published authors.
They’ll be meeting fans, signing books and networking with other authors.
The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Arkansas State University’s campus at Centennial Hall. Located at 101 North Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
The event is free and open to the public.
How about getting some exercise and providing support? For more than 30 years Great Strides has supported the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness.
Sign up to walk and support the foundation.
Check in time is 9:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m.
The event will take place at the Paragould Community Center at 3404 Linwood Drive in Paragould.
To register, click here.
The annual Hathcoat Yard Singing will take place. Groups slated to appear include New Beginning Trio, Hearts Desire and the Tonemasters.
Bring your lawn furniture and hang out. Concession food will be available.
The event is open to the public.
It will take place at 71 County Road 747 in Brookland at 5:00 p.m.
For more information call 870-316-1742 or 870-935-4281.
How about a nature hike? You can join the Northeast Arkansas Master Naturalists to celebrate the day.
Explore the “Dancing Rabbit trail,” learn about ethic outdoor activities or be a part of a history hike around Lake Ponder.
These are just a few options to choose from on a fun filled day.
The National Trails Day will take place at Crowley’s Ridge State Park located at 2092 State Highway 168 North in Paragould.
Events will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Getup close and personal with a critter of the day. Meet and discover fascinating facts about one of nature’s creatures.
Will take place at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center at 10:00 a.m.
The Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center is located at 600 East Lawson Road in Jonesboro.
How about a day outside with activity choices for the whole family? From fishing to archery, BB gun shooting, canoeing and even a cooking demonstration to name just a few.
There is no fee and it’s open to the public.
Head to the Tilden Rodgers Park Pond located at 825 College Boulevard in West Memphis.
Activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. and go to 1:00 p.m.
For more information call 870-273-2441.
Kick off summer the right way! How about hot dogs, ice cream and blue skies? That’s what you’ll find at this event at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
Free and open to the public, throughout the day will be face painting, rock painting and an astronaut obstacle training course. Don’t forget crafts and Lego’s inside the library.
Event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last til 2:00 p.m.
The library is located at 315 West Oak Avenue in Jonesboro.
For more information call 870-935-5133.
Ever seen a duel? How about a musical one? Monster Beats will feature Queen Anne’s Revenge Dueling Pianos. The concert is free and fun for all ages. Show will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the Terry Scoggins Memorial Stage in downtown Newport on Front Street.
Should weather become an issue, the concert will move to Frankie’s Place at 306 Front Street.
For more information, call 870-523-3618.
Sunday, June 2
Crossroads Cemetery will be hosting an annual homecoming.
Services will begin at 11:00 with a potluck following afterwards.
Crossroads Cemetery is located at 1234 County Road 333 Road in Jonesboro.
How about serving your community? Come and join a park interpreter and help clean up an adopted highway. Trash bags and gloves will be supplied.
Head to the Lake Frierson State Park Visitor Center located at 7904 Highway 141 South in Jonesboro.
Work will start at 9 a.m. and last til 11:00 a.m.
How about some fine dining and a little art?
Enjoy drinks, music and hanging out with friends while you paint! This is great event for first-time painters as well as experienced artists.
Price is $40 per painter.
The event will kick off at 2:00 p.m. and last til 4:00 p.m.
Located at 2617 East Nettleton in Jonesboro.
