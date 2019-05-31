Helena-West Helena medical marijuana dispensary set to open

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT/WHBQ) - An Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary will open in June.
Memphis television station WHBQ reports that the Greenlight Dispensary, which is off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, received its license back in January.
The owner said their goal is to eventually sell 35 pounds of medical marijuana a week.
“We are excited, I can’t go anywhere in town without anyone asking, ‘When are we open?’ ‘When are we opening?’” owner Ed Pat Wright told WHBQ.
Wright also plans to sell the product in different forms, like gummies or edibles.
After a final inspection, Greenlight Dispensary plans to open in mid-June, with a ribbon cutting on June 7.
