Hoxie Schools starting K-12 online academy

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 school is offering a way to get your high school diploma completely online.
Hoxie School District is planning to start Hoxie Online Academy in the 2019-2020 school year.
It will offer K-12 curriculum online, and students wouldn’t have to visit the school’s campus.
Superintendent Kelly Gillham told Region 8 News they’re still working out some details, but this will be the first online academy in Northeast Arkansas.
As long as students meet the requirements, they can use school choice to enroll, and they’ll receive all the benefits that students attending regular classes get.
“It’s 100 percent free. They receive a laptop, a hot spot, a curriculum and all the support that a public school has to offer,” said Gillham.
Gillham said they’re currently enrolling students for the coming school year, and have had students as far as Ash Flat enroll.
The board meeting to finalize everything, including the requirements students have to meet, is set for June 10.
If you’re interested in learning more you can call the Hoxie Online Academy at (877) 753-0092, email the Online Academy liaison Brad Murray at brad.murray@hoxieschools.com, or visit their website here.
