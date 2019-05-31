Pulaski Co. inmates captured in New Mexico, sheriff says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/AP) - The search for two inmates who escaped from the Pulaski County jail early Thursday is now over with their arrests, authorities said Friday.
According to a tweet from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Michael Brown of Little Rock and Geronimo Espericueta of Searcy were arrested in New Mexico.
Authorities said Thursday that the pair were discovered missing around 2 a.m. Thursday and apparently crawled through a bathroom ceiling and onto the roof of the jail’s "B" Unit.
At the time, Brown was in jail on robbery, burglary and theft charges, while Espericueta was in jail on drug charges, authorities said.
