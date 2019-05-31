Police install first of many SkyCop pole cameras at two different intersections

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The first of many planned SkyCop pole cameras are up in Blytheville.
Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson sent the picture below to Region 8 News of crews working to install them.
Blytheville Police now have eyes 24/7 at two different intersections, Moultrie and Franklin and Elm and McHaney.
Jefferson said they've already ordered three more cameras and six more poles to be installed soon.
It’s all part of the department’s plan called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.
