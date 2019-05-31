Shooting investigation underway in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near NN Hwy. and Business 60 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, dispatchers received a 911 call from a man Thursday evening, May 30, stating his friend had been shot and there was an individual shooting at a vehicle.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they learned a driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck had been shot twice in the hip area.
The he was flown to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
Sheriff Dobbs said cooperation in the investigation has been somewhat limited, but it is known that there was some sort of a meeting between the suspect and victim prior to the incident at another location.
The investigation is on-going.
