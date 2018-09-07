Warm with a Few Storms This Weekend

We warm up a bit over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We stay dry for most of the weekend, but we do see a few shower or storm chances overnight Saturday into Sunday. These storms will be severe in central Missouri and then weaken as they head towards Region 8 from the north. There’s a low chance we see severe weather after 7 PM on Saturday. A few more isolated showers and storms could be possible on Sunday. A little bit cooler and less humid early next week before higher rain chances and warmer temperatures return for the rest of the week.