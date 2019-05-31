Wings of Honor Museum in need of volunteers

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - If you or your kids are looking for some volunteer work this summer, you might look at working with the Wings of Honor Museum.
Harold Johnson is the president of the museum board, he told Region 8 News that in recent years, they’ve seen less volunteers to help run the museum.
“That leaves it with about three of us that keep the place going and we try to stay open seven days a week,” said Johnson.
Johnson said if you are needing community service hours for a club or school event, the museum is happy to work with that as well.
You also don’t have to have a history background.
They’re just looking for someone to greet visitors so they can stay open for their full hours.
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can email the museum at wraaf@outlook.com or by contacting Johnson at (901) 828-2257.
