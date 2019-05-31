Work to widen Hwy. 412 to officially begin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In February, Region 8 News told you the Arkansas Department of Transportation green-lighted a plan to widen Highway 412 between Lawrence and Greene Counties.
In a press release Friday, ArDOT said the work, weather permitting, would begin Tuesday, June 4.
Lanes will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, from Tuesday, June 4 through Saturday, June 15.
ArDOT will have one open lane as eastbound and westbound lanes are alternately closed in isolated areas for cross drain installation and asphalt overlay operations.
The work zone for these lane closures starts about 2 1/2 miles east of the U.S. Highway 67 interchange and continues to the Cache River bridge.
ArDOT awarded Atlas Asphalt-Delta Asphalt $58,516,744.20 to widen 14.3 miles of the highway from two lanes to five between Highways 67 and 141 in Lawrence and Greene Counties.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.