Youth take the wheel in NASCAR K&N series at Memphis International raceway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NASCAR makes its return to Memphis International Raceway this Saturday with the K&N Pro Series Memphis 150.
It’s the division for up and coming stars in stock car racing like 20-year-old Brittney Zamora. Zamora has already achieved multiple track championships winning 2018 Rookie of the Year in NASCAR’s Whelen All-American Series in Washington State.
As a successful female driver on the rise, Zamora is also an inspiration to young girls who want to race.
“You see people of all ages, not even girls, but just younger kids in general coming to the track,” said Zamora. “And seeing that you don’t have to be a typical male to be able to be successful in NASCAR or racing stock cars in general. You see them come out to the track, and they tell you, ‘this is what I want to do now, or when I get older.’ It’s cool to be that role model for them, and hopefully I can help them achieve their goal.”
The Memphis 150 starts 6 p.m. Saturday at Memphis International Raceway.
